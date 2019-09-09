Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA)’s share price traded down 26% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.