First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 221 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFNW. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

