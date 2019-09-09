First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45, 900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 663,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 64,697 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000.

