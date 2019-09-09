First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.