Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 29,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,650.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $2,256,936.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $343,531.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,625,984 shares of company stock worth $200,013,804 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

