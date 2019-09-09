FlorinCoin Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00696136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000577 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FlorinCoin (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

