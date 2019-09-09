Fortuna Hits 24-Hour Volume of $143,055.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $143,055.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDAX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

