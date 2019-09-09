Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$7.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.87 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The stock has a market cap of $780.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 54,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,219.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 759,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,973,314.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

