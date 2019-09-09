Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 6.5%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s share price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 931,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 639,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Frontline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

