Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.35. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16). Also, insider Simon Emeny sold 26,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £283,475.10 ($370,410.43).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.