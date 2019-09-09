Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.33% of GAP worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.96. 7,613,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,042. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

