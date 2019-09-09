GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Down 0.1%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 162.40 ($2.12), 739,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 578,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($2.12).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

GCP Student Living Company Profile (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

