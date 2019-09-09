Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWR. Credit Suisse Group raised Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

NYSE GWR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.35. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 154.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,612,000 after purchasing an additional 240,990 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 681,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,188,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.