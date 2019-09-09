Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.