Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $8.00 price target on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $656.48 million, a PE ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $307,721. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Glu Mobile by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

