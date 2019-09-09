GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.93. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

