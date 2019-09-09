Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $6.96. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 5,147 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 2,406 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $510,336.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,124.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $213,675.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $284,807 and sold 2,391,995 shares valued at $33,995,949.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,510,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 557,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

