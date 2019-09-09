Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CRO Sells $158,648.64 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. 426,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,444. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $9,779,000. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 139.8% during the second quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 371,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 216,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

