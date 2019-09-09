Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 5.54% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 759,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 96.6% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

GLRE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 7,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,847. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter.

GLRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.