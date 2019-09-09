Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 3,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 590,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth $4,762,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $3,048,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 388.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.55. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,673. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

