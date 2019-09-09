GridCoin (GRC) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $386.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,631,093 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

