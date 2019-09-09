Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Trading Down 6.8%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $37.03, 834,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 594,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher bought 2,610 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

