GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.68.

GRUB stock remained flat at $$60.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,028 shares of company stock worth $1,967,397. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,895,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

