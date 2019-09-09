Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,003,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.5% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 31.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 288,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $9,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 71,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

