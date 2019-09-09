Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $15.91. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 4,762 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on GSH shares. Citigroup raised Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a … dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.3722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

