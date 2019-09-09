Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of GES stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cfra set a $16.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

