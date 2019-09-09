Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWRE. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.41. 4,948,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,623. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.67, a P/E/G ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $969,828.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,800.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,868,948 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,992,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

