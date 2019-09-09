HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.61

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

