Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSTN. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hansteen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of $408.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hansteen’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

