Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, 11,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 181,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine A. Eade purchased 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 89,915 shares of company stock worth $223,889. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $3,736,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 377.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 412,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 326,305 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 281,293 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

