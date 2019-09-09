Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.14. 275,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,419. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,611. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.