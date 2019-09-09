Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,297. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $73,083.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,819 shares of company stock worth $7,833,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.