Haverford Trust Co. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 434,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $119.83. 402,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,074. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

