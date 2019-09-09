Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 602 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $66,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 87,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,980. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

