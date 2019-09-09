Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 5.2%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.47, approximately 758,458 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 754,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $30.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 335,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,412,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 310,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,229,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 207,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 738.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 194,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.