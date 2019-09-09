HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €76.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.61 ($87.92).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

