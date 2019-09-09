Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

