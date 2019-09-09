HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $506,551.00 and approximately $20,181.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01254701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,090,034 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

