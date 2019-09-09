Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,334. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

