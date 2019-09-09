Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 11.8%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.90, 5,391,170 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,278,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

