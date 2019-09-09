Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 23,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 95.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

