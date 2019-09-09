Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $406.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.90 million. Hilltop posted sales of $380.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,831. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.