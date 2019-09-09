Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.11. 1,695,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.16. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

