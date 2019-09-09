HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. HP posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 11,844,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,984. HP has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,987 shares of company stock worth $11,420,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HP by 41.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 627,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 89,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

