Humaniq Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $107,673.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00215247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01263385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

