Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 66.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.01.

H stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. 24,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,191,000 after purchasing an additional 484,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

