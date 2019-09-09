Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $130,776.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00144998 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,362.35 or 1.00030236 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003437 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

