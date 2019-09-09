Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital set a $40.00 price target on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 172,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,097. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $292.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $15,731,000.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.