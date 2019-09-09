Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.61% of Ichor worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,637. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $530.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

