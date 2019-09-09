Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.27% of Waste Management worth $132,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,969,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,553,000 after buying an additional 139,179 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after buying an additional 374,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,622 shares of company stock worth $10,815,171. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $118.06. 566,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,401. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

